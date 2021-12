epa09541257 An Indian health worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during the sixth mega vaccination campaign, at a hotel in Chennai, India, 23 October 2021. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India surpassed the one billion landmark on 21 October. It took 278 days to reach the one billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone, after India launched its first vaccination drive on 16 January this year. India is the second country to reach the landmark of vaccinating one billion people, after China crossed it in June 2021. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED