epa09407592 People arrive to be inoculated against Covid-19 at the 'Long Night of Vaccinations' at the Arena mass vaccination center in Berlin, Germany, 09 August 2021. City authorities have organized several such events this week replete with DJs and party atmosphere in an effort to coax more young people to get vaccinated. Germany has made strong progress in its vaccination effort during the pandemic with almost 55 percent of the population now fully vaccinated, though the rate of new vaccinations has slowed in recent weeks. EPA-EFE/Sean Gallup / POOL