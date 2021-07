April 25, 2021, New York, New York, USA - ALEXEY NAVALNY's political and anti-corruption organizations are under attack from Moscows's chief prosecutor, who is trying to outlaw them as extremist groups. FILE PHOTO: October 18, 2020, Berlin, Germany - '60 Minutes' conducts an interview with ALEXEY NAVALNY after had had recovered from the attempt on his life with the nerve agent, Novichok.(Credit Image: © Cbs/60 Minutes/ZUMA Wire)