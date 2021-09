epa09428084 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the second stage of the XX congress of the United Russia party ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election, at Moscow's Expo-centre Exhibition center in Moscow, Russia, 24 August 2021. Russian parliamentary elections scheduled for 17-19 September. The pro-Kremlin party United Russia is the main ruling political party in the country. EPA-EFE/GRIGORY SYSOYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL