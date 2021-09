epa09477678 A man takes a picture of a screen displaying preliminary voting results in the Russian Central Election Commission following the Russian Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, 20 September 2021. According to the preliminary information 195 representatives of United Russia, 15 representatives of the Communist Party, 7 representatives of A Just Russia, and 1 representative of the Liberal Democratic Party have won the State Duma (Russia's lower house of parliament) elections in single-member constituencies. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV