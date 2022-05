epa08386730 View of disused drilling and shallow-water rigs at the Cromarty Firth, Scotland, Britain, 27 April 2020. The ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has had a profound impact on the struggling North Sea oil and gas industry. Idle rigs clog the Cromarty Firth as low oil prices have ground industrial extraction activities to a halt. Six new rigs had been installed in the firth for 2020, bringing the total number anchored there to 17. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY