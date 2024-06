Pope Francis meets with Roman priests ordained for less than ten years in Rome, Italy, on May 29, 2024. Pope Francis continues his series of meetings with the clergy of his Diocese, speaking with a group of recently-ordained priests about pastoral issues. The encounter was hosted by the Pious Disciples of the Divine Master, an order of religious sisters, and the Pope received an affectionate welcome from the nuns, amidst greetings, gifts, and blessings. Photo by (EV) Vatican Media/ABACAPRESS.COM