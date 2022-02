People walk in front of Bohdan Khmelnytsky Monument and St. Michael's Cathedral in the background in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine 8 February 2022. Daily life continues as usual, despite staying the tension on the border with Russia. Daily Life In Ukraine As The Tension On The Border With Russia Stays, Kyiv - 08 Feb 2022,Image: 660636831, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia