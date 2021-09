Parents are seen picking up their masked children from Riverglades Elementary School as Public schools open in Broward County Florida. The ChairwomanRosalind Osgood of Broward County School Board had no choice but to defy Gov. Ron DeSantis's ban on mask mandates Parents pick up their masked children from Riverglades Elementary School, Parkland,, Florida, USA - 18 Aug 2021,Image: 627724776, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia