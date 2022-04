FILED - 06 October 2010, Schleswig-Holstein, Todendorf: A "Gepard 1A2" anti-aircraft tank fires a Stinger anti-aircraft missile at the firing range in Todendorf. Germany is to send anti-aircraft tanks directly to Ukraine, dpa has learned, a change in policy for a country that has come under criticism for not sending heavier weaponry to fend off Russia's invasion of its neighbour. Photo: Carsten Rehder/dpa