epa09353888 A vehicle of the European Union border agency Frontex in Kapciamiestis BCU, Lithuania, 19 July 2021. The European Union border agency Frontex is deploying 60 border guards to control the flows of illegal migrants from Belarus crossing the Lithuanian border. Over 1,900 migrants have been detained in Lithuania so far this year. Most of the migrants are from Iraq who have flown to Belarus on direct flights from Baghdad and Istanbul. EPA-EFE/STR