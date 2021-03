epa06708118 German police wearing masks at the reception center for refugees in Ellwangen, Germany, 03 May 2018. On the night of April 30, the police arrested a 23-year-old resident from Togo for a deportation order at the state reception center. Some 50 residents attacked the police to force the release of the arrested man. Since early morning of 03 May, the police have been in large-scale deployment on the grounds to arrest several suspects involved in the 30 April attack on the security forces. EPA-EFE/KOHLS/SDMG