March 5, 2020, Bangkok, Bangkok, Thailand: Travellers walk through a thermal scanner at the event hall amid Coronavirus threats in Bangkok..Thai Teaw Thai 54th tourism Exhibition at Bitec Bangna. The Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH) announced four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 47. These are imported cases, all males, two from Iran, and two from Italy. (Credit Image: © Adisorn Chabsungnoen/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)