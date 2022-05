epa09467939 A social worker shows condoms before a donation at the Plafam Clinic in Caracas, Venezuela, 13 September 2021 (issued 14 September 2021). The shortage of contraceptive methods in Venezuela and their high costs have become an obstacle to family planning, thus causing, according to various organizations and experts, a violation of women's sexual and reproductive rights. EPA-EFE/RAYNER PENA R