Protesters wear clothes reading 'Free Olivier' and holding placards reading 'The priority is the right of living for Olivier' (L) and 'Olivier is in danger, let's mobilise' (R) during a solidarity demonstration with Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele in Brussels on December 25, 2022. Brussels officials said on December 21, 2022, that Iran had imposed 28-year jail term on Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, stirring an already bitter debate over a stalled prisoner exchange treaty. Vandecasteele was arrested in February, 2022, and is reportedly being held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, in conditions that Belgian justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne has described as "inhumane".