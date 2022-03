Russian serviceman guards on the all-terrain infantry mobility vehicle ?Tigr? during food distribution organised by Russian army and militias of self-proclaimed LPR in village Trokhizbenka, Luhansk region, Ukraine, 27 March 2022. Chairman of the Government of the LPR Sergey Kozlov reported that as of March 22, the retreating Kyiv (Kiev) security forces had blown up 22 bridges, but the Republic would restore them. Russia will assist in the restoration and construction of infrastructure in the Republic. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. The letter Z has been used by Russian forces as an identifying sign on their vehicles in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY