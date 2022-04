8141361 15.03.2022 In this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Russian servicemen are pictured by military equipment captured by Russian troops during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, near the village of Huta-Mezhyhirska, in Ukraine. Ten Javelin American-made portable anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers, man-portable air-defense systems were discovered at a base that was taken under control of the Russian Armed Forces. Editorial use only, no archive, no commercial use. Russian Defence Ministry