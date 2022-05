epa09940910 Mines places by sappers near a mine-free road, outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 11 May 2022. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine announced on 10 May that Ukrainian troops had recaptured Kharkiv and villages north and northeast of the city from Russian forces and pushed them back to the border. The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest, has witnessed repeated airstrikes from Russian forces. On 24 February, Russian troops invaded Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV