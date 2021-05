România a depășit două milioane de persoane imunizate cu ambele doze de vaccin anti-COVID

A medical worker fills a syringe from a vial of the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, during a vaccination campaign at the State Hospital in Cailungo, San Marino, on March 29, 2021. San Marino, a 34,000 citizens tiny independent republic, northern Italy, said on February 19, 2021 it would use the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.,Image: 602018002, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no