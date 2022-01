Aproape 41.000 de vaccinați anti-COVID în ultimele 24 de ore. Câți sunt cu prima doză

epa09538943 A Romanian woman gets a Pfizer vaccine dose from a volunteer nurse, at a Covid-19 Marathon Vaccination For Life center organized at Children Palace venue in Bucharest, Romania, 22 October 2021. The 'Vaccination Marathon for Life', an event where people can get vaccinated against Covid-19 without an appointment, is meant to promote the benefits and importance of vaccination against COVID-19, including for pregnant women, as Romania is troubled by one of the worst coronavirus waves in Europe since 2019. Starting on 22 October, six vaccination centers will be open non-stop during the weekend in Bucharest, totaling 49 vaccination flows with four different types of vaccine. The daily infection rate was announced on the day as 15.410, some 20,000 infected patients being hospitalized, of which 1,848 in intensive care units, while 357 people died in the entire country in just one day. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT