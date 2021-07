epa09247581 Police clear a street where pro-vigil protesters were in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, 04 June 2021. For the second year in a row, police banned the annual candlelight vigil mourning the victims of the 1989 Beijing Tiananmen Square crackdown in Victoria Park marking the crackdown citing ongoing public health threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE