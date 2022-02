epaselect epa09750549 A road sign with name of small city New York, pictured not far from a front line near pro-Russian militants controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, 12 February 2022. Since 2014 locals adapted to live close to the front line what bring some restrictions to their life. The settlement first appeared on maps in 1846 under its original name New York. In 1951 was renamed to Novgorodskoye due to the worsening of relations of USSR with USA was. In July of 2021 Ukrainian Parliament returned it's old name New York. EPA-EFE/STANISLAV KOZLIUK