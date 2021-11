epaselect epa08976018 A funerary worker wearing a protective suit stands next to a coffin with a body of a man, who died of covid-19 in Amadora, outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, 29 January 2021 (issued on 30 January 2021). This week Portugal surpassed 300 covid-19 deaths in a single day, a new maximum of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Portuguese government imposed a 14-day national lockdown including foreign travel restrictions, as the country is fighting the surge of new variant of coronavirus Covid-19 that puts the health care system under severe pressure. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET