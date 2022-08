epa10136413 People wade through a flooded area following heavy rains in Sanghar, Pakistan, 24 August 2022. Flash floods caused by heav?y monsoon rains have killed 830 people, including 313 children, across Pakistan in the last two months, According to the National Disaster Management ?Authority (NDMA). More than 3 million people have been affected by the floods, with over 161,000 still living in relief camps since the monsoon began ?on June 14, government data showed. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN