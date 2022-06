Dr Peter Scott-Morgan. See SWNS story SWPLrobot; A terminally-ill British scientist from Devon who is dying from a muscle wasting disease says has fully completed his transition into the world's first full CYBORG - called Peter 2.0 Dr Peter Scott-Morgan, 61, decided to challenge what it meant to be human when he refused to accept his fate following a diagnosis of motor neurone disease in 2017. He said he wanted to push the boundaries of what science can achieve so decided to extend his life and become fully robotic. And this week the world-renowned roboticist returned to his home in Torquay, Devon, after 24 days in Intensive Care, with all medical procedures now complete and able to begin his re-booted life. But the evolution of his machine-like existence doesn't end there - and he joked he had more upgrades scheduled than Microsoft. The world-renowned roboticist has had to undergo a series of incredibly complex and risky operations during his journey.,Image: 482626241, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image hereby disclosed to your organisation is so disclosed on the condition that your organisation will take all steps necessary to ensure that any identifiable personal data is processed in full compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018 follow u This image hereby disclosed to your organisation is so disclosed on the condition that your organisation will take all steps necessary to ensure that any identifiable personal data is processed in full compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018 follow us on twitter - @swns browse our website - swns.com email [email protected] , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia