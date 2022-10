Petrecerea miliardarilor de la Castelul Bran. De ce sunt străinii fascinați de mitul Dracula

BRAN, ROMANIA - OCTOBER 31: Tami Varma and her brother Robin pose in coffins where they will spend the Halloween night at Bran castle in Bran, Romania on October 31, 2016. A Canadian brother and sister are passing Halloween night curled up in red velvet coffins in the Transylvanian castle that inspired the Dracula legend, the first time in 70 years anyone has spent the night in the gothic fortress after they bested 88,000 people who entered a competition hosted by Airbnb to get the chance to dine and sleep at the castle in Romania. Andrei Pungovschi / Anadolu Agency