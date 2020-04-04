De
Cântăreaţa Pink a declarat că atât ea, cât şi fiului ei Jameson, în vârstă de 3 ani, au avut simptome specifice în urmă cu două săptămâni, iar în prezent testele au ieşit negative, scrie News.ro.
„Această boală este o chestie foarte gravă şi reală”, a scris cântăreaţa, care a anunţat că donează 500.000 de dolari către Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund din oraşul ei natal, Philadephia. Cântăreaţa oferă alţi 500.000 de dolari fondului de urgenţă iniţiat de primarul oraşului Los Angeles.
„Mulţumesc tuturor profesioniştilor din Sănătate şi tuturor din lume care muncesc atât de mult pentru a-i proteja pe cei dragi nouă. Sunteţi eroii noştri! Aceste următoare două săptămâni sunt cruciale: staţi acasă!”, a mai scris artista în vârstă de 40 de ani.
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayors Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️
