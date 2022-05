A Ukrainian soldier passes in front of a Russian armored vehicle near the trenches in the village of Malaya Rohan ', now liberated by the Ukrainians. Ukrainian soldiers liberated the small village of Malaya Rohan' outside of Kharkiv were Russian troops recently withdrew following intense fighting with Ukrainian forces. The press was allowed to enter the village few weeks after the fight. Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, triggering the largest military attack in Europe since World War II. Ukrainian soldiers liberated the small village of Malaya Rohan', Ukraine - 08 May 2022,Image: 690609472, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia