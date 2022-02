Poliția a blocat 500 de autoturisme care voiau să intre în Paris pentru un protest inspirat de „Convoiul libertății”

Police officers control vehicles at Porte de Saint-Cloud, western Paris, on February 12, 2022, as convoys of protesters from the "Convoi des Libertes" arrive in the French capital. Thousands of protesters in convoys, inspired by Canadian truckers paralysing border traffic with the US, were heading to Paris from across France on February 11, with some hoping to blockade the capital in opposition to Covid-19 restrictions despite police warnings to back off. The protesters include many anti-Covid vaccination activists, but also people protesting against fast-rising energy prices that they say are making it impossible for low-income families to make ends meet.,Image: 661744834, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia