epa09749962 Police attends to participants in a so-called 'Freedom Convoy' who are trying to block the traffic, at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, 12 February 2022. Paris police have prohibited the convoy, as announced by the capital's prefect on 10 February. A series of convoy demonstrations has been taking place in France to call for the lifting of all Covid-19-related restrictions and mandates, in light of the ongoing protest in Canada, where truck drivers have been rallying against the government-imposed mandatory Covid-19 vaccine to enter the country. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON