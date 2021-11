epa05852267 Police forces at the scene of a shooting at Lycee Alexis de Tocqueville school in Grasse, near Cannes, southern France, 16 March 2017. According to reports, several people were injured after at least one man opened fire in the Lycee Alexis de Tocqueville school. French authorities issued a terror alert in line with the country having been under a state of emergency since 18 months. EPA/OLIVIER ANRIGO