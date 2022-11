epa10277984 Flowers and pictures are laid to victims of the Seoul Halloween stampede, in Seoul, South Korea, 01 November 2022. According to the National Fire Agency, at least 154 people were killed and 149 were injured in the stampede on 29 October, which occured after a large crowd came to Seoul's Itaewon ward to celebrate Halloween. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN