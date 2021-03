epa09076289 A view of the almost deserted Old Town in Warsaw, Poland, 15 March 2021, amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Poland has added the central Mazowieckie, including Warsaw, and western Lubuskie provinces to the toughest coronavirus regime, already covering two other provinces, after infections in the regions spiked. The new regime will be in force from 15 to 28 March, with hotels, cultural institutions and sports facilities being shut down. The operation of shopping centres will also be limited. EPA-EFE/Pawel Supernak POLAND OUT