epa06145440 Polish Air Force jet fighters 'MiG-29' perform a flyby during the Grand Polish Armed Forces Parade, marking Polish Armed Forces Day in Warsaw, Poland, 15 August 2017. More than 60 aircrafts, helicopters SW-4 Puszczyk, W-3 Falcon, Mi8, American Apache, Chinook and Black Hawk, transport aircrafts like CASA C-295M, Hercules and Bryza, combat F-16 and MiG-29 will take part in a parade. EPA/LESZEK SZYMANSKI POLAND OUT