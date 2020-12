epa08844386 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (R) and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (L) attend a press conference after their meeting in Budapest, Hungary, 26 November 2020. Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban issued a joint declaration in Budapest in which they say both their positions on the EU budget remain unchanged from that presented in 2018. The declaration says that the two countries have held a mutual position since the commencement of negotiations on the seven-year budget and that their common aim is prevent the emergence of a mechanism that will weaken the rule of law in the EU by leading to it becoming a political instrument. EPA-EFE/Andrzej Lange POLAND OUT