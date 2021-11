epaselect epa09583231 A handout photo made available by Belta news agency shows asylum-seekers, refugees and migrants gathering at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing, Belarus, 15 November 2021. Asylum-seekers, refugees and migrants, who arrived at the Belarus-Poland border checkpoint of Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka, reportedly broke through part of the barriers set up by Poland. Migrants from the Middle East began to leave the spontaneous camp set up near the border. It was noted that a large convoy of migrants, accompanied by Belarusian security officials, went out towards the frontier checkpoint Bruzgi. Since 08 November, several thousand migrants have been trying to enter the EU and have set up camp in a forest belt adjacent to the border. EPA-EFE/OKSANA MANCHUK/BELTA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES