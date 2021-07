A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 at a Red Cross test mobile center installed at Oriente station in Lisbon on July 2, 2021. Nearly half of Portugal's population will be placed under night-time curfews again from Friday as the government seeks to rein in a resurgence in coronavirus infections, primarily due to the more contagious Delta variant.,Image: 619256651, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia