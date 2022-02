epa09660434 A lonely tourist stands at a viewpoint in Lisbon, Portugal, 30 December 2021. A day earlier, Portugal registered 26,867 new COVID-19 infections, a new high since the start of the pandemic. Due to the surge of positive cases and the rise of the Omicron variant, Portugal's government decided to implement restrictive measures such as closing schools, bars and clubs. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ