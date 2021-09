In this picture taken on September 3, 2021, a man at a restaurant watches a live television broadcast of the Tolo News channel showing a religious scholar speaking, in Kabul. As Taliban fighters entered Kabul on the evening of August 15, executives at Afghanistan's biggest independent TV network had a tough decision to make: stay on-air or go dark.,Image: 630348022, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: TO GO WITH 'Afghanistan-conflict-media', FOCUS, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia