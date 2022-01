epa09663895 (FILE) - Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok delivers a statement at the German federal chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 14 February 2020 (reissued 02 January 2022). Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced on 02 January 2022 in a televised speech that he was resigning his post, two months after he was reappointed as part of a political agreement with the Sudanese military. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER