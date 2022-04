epa09586230 A Yemeni farmer collects wheat stalks to put them into a threshing machine which separates grain from the straw during the harvest season at a field in Sana'a, Yemen, 16 November 2021. Yemeni farmers harvest wheat in a traditional way with reaping hooks. Wheat stalks are bundled after being mowed, then placed into a threshing machine which separates grain from the straw. More than two million tons of food were imported by Yemen during the first half of 2021, of which 62 percent was wheat grain, according to data from FAO. War-ridden Yemen imports nearly 95 percent of wheat due to poor water management, high fuel prices and its still undeveloped agricultural sector which many Yemenis depend on for their livelihoods. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB