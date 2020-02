epa08216555 An ambulance, believed to be carring an infected passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, leaves the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, 14 February 2020. According to latest media reports, 218 passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus, rising the number of infections to around 250 in Japan. More than 3,500 passengers and crew are still on board. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his government will allocate 10.3 billion yen (94 million US dollar) to fight the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON