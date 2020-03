epa04149476 Spain's King Juan Carlos (2-R) and Queen Sofia greet the son of Spanish Paralympic swimmer Maria Teresa Perales (C) in presence of Crown Prince Felipe (2-L) and Princess Letizia (L) and Spanish Paralympic Committee's Chairman, Miguel Carballeda (R) during an honoring ceremony at the Palace of Zarzuela in Madrid, Spain, 01 April 2014. Perales received the Great Cross of Sports Merit. EPA/FERNANDO ALVARADO