epa09683047 (FILE) - Britain's Prince Andrew during the commemorative ceremony of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges, in Brugge, Belgium, 07 September 2019 (reissued 13 January 2022). The Buckingham Palace in London has responded to Virginia Giuffre?s sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew, stating, 'We would not comment on what is an ongoing legal matter.' Prince Andrew, who lives in Windsor, lost his legal bid to have Giuffre's case thrown out on 12 January 2022. Virginia Giuffre alleges that Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with friends of his including Prince Andrew, when she was just seventeen years old. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II has been asked by more than 150 military veterans in an open letter to strip Prince Andrew of his honorary military roles. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND