epa08852911 Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (C) arrives at court for his trial in Paris, France, 30 November 2020. In 2013, Nicolas Sarkozy used a false name to make phone calls to his lawyer, Thierry Herzog, about the pending decision of the Court of Cassation regarding the seizure of presidential diaries in a separate case. The trial is due to run from 23 November to 10 December 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON