FILED - 08 May 2018, US, Mountain View: A general view of the Google logo on the main entrance of the parent company Alphabet Inc's headquarters. Google has removed a popular app from its Play store in India that scans users' smartphones, identifies apps made in China and removes them, as it violates Google's policies which do not allow apps to delete or deactivate other apps unless they are related to security. Photo: Christoph Dernbach/dpa