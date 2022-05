Members of the Republican People's Party, the main opposition party in Turkey, came to the provincial presidency and supported Republican People's Party CHP’s İstanbul Chair Mrs Canan Kaftancıoglu on May 12, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. The 3rd Penal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Appeals has upheld the sentences of 1 year, 6 months and 20 days given to Canan Kaftancıoglu, the head of the Istanbul Provincial Party of the Republican People's Party, for "insulting a public official" and 1 year and 8 months in prison for "openly humiliating the State of the Republic of Turkey". P,Image: 691261500, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia