Senegalese Gendarmerie block a road after protests burned tires and blocked roads in Dakar, on June 3, 2023. This comes two days after a court in Senegal sentenced opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, a candidate in the 2024 presidential election, to two years in prison on charges of "corrupting youth" but acquitted him of rape and issuing death threats.,Image: 781253032, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no