Pugilistul Felix Verdejo, acuzat că și-a răpit, bătut şi ucis în chinuri amanta însărcinată

epa07738752 Puerto Rican boxer Felix Verdejo (L) joins hundreds of people during a protest in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 24 July 2019. Thousands of people gathered in the vicinity of La Fortaleza, the headquarters of the Governor of Puerto Rico, waiting to hear if Governor Ricardo Rossello made an annoucement. With flags of Puerto Rico in hand, attendees requested the resignation of the Governor, while surrounded by a strong police presence, composed of members of special tactical units. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA