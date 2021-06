Fishing crews have been "disastrously let down" by the government's failure to reach a deal with Norway, UK Fisheries chief executive has said. UK fleets will not have access to Norway's sub-Arctic seas, following the breakdown of UK-Norway negotiations. The UK's departure from the EU means it is no longer part of the European Common Fisheries Policy and instead negotiates with Norway directly over fishing catches. Pictured: Burt and his crew onboard the Macie Louis haul in their catch in the English Channel off Dorset.,Image: 608837055, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLDWIDE RIGHTS AVAILABLE. End users shall not licence, sell, transmit, or distribute any photographs represented by eyevine, to any third party., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia